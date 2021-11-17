Law Enforcement arrested two subjects last Friday night after a complaint of drugs being sold at a Barbourville gas station around 9:40 p.m.
Barbourville Police Officer Karl Middleton observed a vehicle matching the complaint’s description traveling along N US 25E. Middleton conducted a stop of the car after witnessing it moving between the road’s lines multiple times. Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Jesse Smith arrived to assist with the stop.
The car’s driver, 48-year-old Jennifer Logan of Barbourville, consented to a search of the vehicle. Smith located a baggie containing suspected methamphetamine where the passenger, 46-year-old Kenny Logan, had been sitting. A further search yielded a set of digital scales and a second bag of suspected drugs. Three strips of Suboxone were also found.
Kenny Logan told Middleton and Smith that all of the methamphetamine belonged to him. He was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in custody as of press time.
Jennifer Logan was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving, and failure to wear seatbelts. She was released early the next morning.
