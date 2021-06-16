Two Knox Countians remain in custody on $10,000 bonds with home incarceration after they allegedly attacked another man Saturday evening.
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call stating the men had assaulted the victim at his residence. When deputies arrived, they found the victim with knots on his head and welts on his stomach. The victim was taken to Barbourville ARH after he began to cough up blood.
Witnesses reported that the victim pulled into a driveway on Ky 225 where Mickey Brown, 24, and Brian Vaughn, 18, came outside and began to assault them. Both were arrested shortly after the incident at around 7:20 p.m. and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
Vaughn and Brown were arraigned on Monday and set for a preliminary hearing on June 22. They are both charged with second degree assault, a Class C felony that could land them in prison from five to 10 years if convicted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.