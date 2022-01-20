A pair of Corbin men were arrested last Thursday after reports of a suspicious character walking toward a building with power tools.
The Kentucky State Police responded to the call at the old National Standard Building. Upon arrival, law enforcement found Clint Jackson, 30, climbing down from the building’s rafters and William Woods, 55, in the rafters attempting to remove pipes. Jackson reportedly told stated that the two were trying to get short steel from the building.
A grinder and other burglary tools were found at the scene with Jackson claiming ownership. Woods reportedly said that he was “just trying to make a few dollars,” prior to the two being arrested. They were each charged with third degree burglary and possession of burglary tools. Jackson was also booked on a failure to appear charge and will have to serve out remaining days on a previous sentence, an arraignment for Thursday’s arrest is scheduled for January 20.
William Woods is currently held on a total bond of $26,700. He was served with two failure to appear charges and a complaint warrant from early last year. According to the warrant, Woods stole a car from a residence that had been rented from Enterprise Rent-A-Car. Woods is charged with theft over $10,000 for that incident. He is also due to be arraigned on January 20.
