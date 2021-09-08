A crash Sunday night lead to some Barbourville residents losing power for nearly two hours after an electrical pole was struck.
Around 8:45 p.m. Barbourville Police Officer Karl Middleton entered the Barbourville McDonalds regarding a reported theft. While there he noticed a suspicious vehicle and ran the plates. Upon returning to his cruiser, he discovered the suspect vehicle had been stolen.
Middleton began to search for the stolen 2006 Toyota Corolla. He was soon informed by Knox County Dispatch that an accident had occurred on Sycamore Street. Officer Josh Lawson arrived at the scene where the stolen car had struck a utility pole. A witness reported seeing two males flee the area.
One of the men fled toward Pitzer Street while the other headed toward Thompson Park. Middleton received word from someone at the park that one male had made contact with his grandmother and that he was walking toward the Barbourville Fire Department on Daniel Boone Drive.
Middleton spotted the man walking from the area of the park and identified him as the individual he had observed in the passenger seat earlier; 18 year old Keontay Collett of Middlesboro. Collett had in his possession a set of digital scales known to be used for drug trafficking. He was placed under arrest at that time.
In the car, Lawson discovered a loaded firearm that had been defaced and a black magnetic box containing a large amount of suspected methamphetamine. The officer also found a bag of marijuana and a used syringe, as well as multiple distribution bags.
Middleton was contacted by dispatch who told him a male subject matching the description of the car’s driver was sitting on the back steps of the Knox County Courthouse.
The man was identified by Collett as 21-year-old Jordan Price of Middlesboro. Price was placed under arrest and the two were taken to the Knox County Detention Center.
Both Collett and Price were charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of marijuana, possession of a defaced firearm, first degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident, fleeing police in the second degree, and receiving stolen property.
Both are currently held on $10,000 bonds. Collett was also wanted out of Bell county for failing to appear for arraignment for a traffic violation.
Power to the affected areas of the city was restored around 10:30 that evening thanks to the efforts of Barbourville Utilities.
