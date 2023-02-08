A search warrant on a home Tuesday netted drugs, guns, and cash. Making matters worse, occupants of the home included three minor children exposed to dangerous drugs.
Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith and several deputies executed a search warrant on Tuesday, February 7 at the Poplar Road residence of Jerry Smith and Brittaney Hollin at Callebs Creek.
A search of the home uncovered a plastic bag contained suspected methamphetamine, two pill bottles with several Schedule II controlled substance tablets inside, a set of digital scales, a glass “meth” pipe, an assault rifle, two loaded handguns, and over $2,200 in cash.
Deputies arrested Jerry Smith, 42 of Hinkle and charged him with two counts of Trafficking in Controlled Substance First Degree/Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Controlled Substance Second Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Smith was also charged with three counts of Endangering Welfare of a Minor as the result of the plastic bag containing suspected meth was accessible to three minor children, ages six, two and two months.
Also charged was Brittaney Hollin, 24 of Hinkle. Hollin was arrested and charged with three counts of Endangering Welfare of a Minor.
Both Smith and Hollin were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where they remain as of press time.
The Kentucky Department for Community Based Services was notified and responded to the scene. The children were released to the custody of a family member.
Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.
https://muckrack.com/charles-myrick
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.