Drug arrests Jerry Smith Brittaney Hollin 2.jpg

An assault rifle, two loaded handguns, drugs and cash were recovered after deputies searched a home on Poplar Road at Callebs Creek on Tuesday.  KCSO
Jerry Lee Smith.jpeg
Brittaney Hollin.jpeg

A search warrant on a home Tuesday netted drugs, guns, and cash. Making matters worse, occupants of the home included three minor children exposed to dangerous drugs.

Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith and several deputies executed a search warrant on Tuesday, February 7 at the Poplar Road residence of Jerry Smith and Brittaney Hollin at Callebs Creek.

