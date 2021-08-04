TWO CHARGED WITH MURDER

Two men have been arrested and charged with the stabbing death of a London man.
Matthew Welsh, 36, London, was found after being stabbed during an altercation at his home in Woodbine in Knox County. Allegedly, Welsh got into a fight with Joseph Masters, 36, and Charles “C.J.” McVey, 37, both also of the Woodbine community.
While details about the altercation haven’t been released, it was determined that Welsh died as a result of being stabbed during the fight. As a result, both Masters and McVey were charged with murder.
McVey was found by Corbin police and arrested Friday evening, August 30 and charged with murder, unlawful imprisonment first degree and kidnapping-adult. McVey is being held in the Knox County Detention Center on a $500,000 cash bond and is due to appear in Knox County District Court at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 10.
Masters was arrested in Campbell County, Tenn. where he was held awaiting extradition back to Kentucky. Masters was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center on Tuesday afternoon where he, too, is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.
Kentucky State Police Detective Kevin Howard is in charge of the investigation.
