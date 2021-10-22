A pair of Knox Countians were arrested Sunday after police received a report of an active burglary.
Barbourville Police responded to the incident on Treuhaft Boulevard around noon Sunday. Upon arrival they observed Jonathan Bargo, 37, and Brandon Bledsoe, 40, walking away from the building. A witness statement identified the two men as leaving the building and that they knew “they was not supposed to be in the building.”
Both men were arrested and charged with third degree burglary. Bargo was charged with failure to appear. A bench warrant was issued for him on July 19 in a DUI he had plead guilty to earlier this year; he is held on a $1,000 bond and nearly that amount in fees related to the DUI case. Bledsoe is held on a $5,000 bond. The two were arraigned on Monday and due back in court next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.