Allen Honeycutt, 43, and Anthony Smith, 32, were indicted for theft over $500 and receiving stolen property under $500. The pair allegedly stole log chains and binders worth $1,200 around May 28. They were also indicted for receiving stolen chains as well.
Honeycutt has been in custody since June 10. In a separate case he is accused of stealing $1,500 worth of items from the Woodbine Fire Department and another $1,000 a Swan Pond residence. He is held on a total $35,000 bond.
Smith was arrested a day later on June 1 on multiple warrants including stolen ATVs and fleeing police. He is held on a $36,300 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.