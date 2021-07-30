Allen Honeycutt

Allen Honeycutt

Allen Honeycutt, 43, and Anthony Smith, 32, were indicted for theft over $500 and receiving stolen property under $500. The pair allegedly stole log chains and binders worth $1,200 around May 28. They were also indicted for receiving stolen chains as well. 

Honeycutt has been in custody since June 10. In a separate case he is accused of stealing $1,500 worth of items from the Woodbine Fire Department and another $1,000 a Swan Pond residence. He is held on a total $35,000 bond. 

anthony smith

Anthony Smith

Smith was arrested a day later on June 1 on multiple warrants including stolen ATVs and fleeing police. He is held on a $36,300 bond. 

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you