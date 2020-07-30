Two men who were caught with two stolen trucks have been indicted on two counts of receiving stolen propert between $500 and $10,000.
Randy Merida and Steven Merida were indicted Friday after being arrested in June. Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies conducting an investigation located a stolen Ford pick-up on Huston Broughton Road. While there, they discovered a second stolen vehicle, a 2006 Chevrolet truck, on the property. The Chevy had been reported stolen from Claiborne County Tennessee.
Both men also received indictments as persistent felony offenders. Randy Merida received a first degree charge and Steven Merida a second degree.
In a separate indictment, Steven Merida was hit with a second persistent felony offender, second degree charge and for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He remains in the Knox County Detention Center on a $35,000 bond. Randy Merida was released on $10,000 on June 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.