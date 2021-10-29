The Knox County Grand Jury indicted two men in separate rape cases last Friday.
A Barbourville man has a $100,000 arrest warrant after being indicted for multiple sexual offences by the Knox County Grand Jury on Friday.
Gary Mills, 56, from the Cranes Nest/Tedders area was indicted last Friday. He is charged with five counts of first-degree rape of a minor child, one count of first-degree sodomy, and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
As of press time, Mills remains out of custody. A status hearing is scheduled for November 29.
A Pike County man was also indicted on one count of rape from July of 2019. Wesley Wright, 22 of Dorton, is charged with engaging in intercourse through forcible compulsion with a then-20-year-old. A $50,000 warrant was issued for Wright on the indictment.
