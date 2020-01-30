Two men have been indicted for the November 3, 2019 robbery of Expert Auto in Barbourville. A Barbourville man broke a window at the shop and proceeded to burgle the premises. The robbery saw tools and a firearm taken from the business. The stolen property was later sold to a London man.
Phillip Roark, 42, faces five counts for the incident. One count of first-degree burglary, one count theft by unlawful taking, one count of theft of a firearm, and a count of second-degree criminal mischief. Roark was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after he was found with scales commonly used for consuming or selling controlled substances.
Jeremy Ketcham, 34, of London was charged with three counts. Two counts of receiving a stolen firearm and one count of receiving stolen property. The tools and both firearms came from Expert Auto.
