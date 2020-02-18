In connection with a criminal syndicate investigation of a January 7 burglary at a Girdler residence, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested two more individuals.
On February 4, Deputy Sam Mullins arrested Ronnie Dean Gray, 54 of Girdler, charging him with receiving stolen property - under $10,000 and engaging in organized crime. On February 7, Deputy Elijah Brouhgton arrested Patrick A. Gray, 28 of Flat Lick, and charged him with engaging in organized crime.
The two arrests bring the total arrested to five individuals in the ongoing investigation. In charge of the investigation is Deputy Elijah Broughton.
