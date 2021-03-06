tolliver.jpg

Kenneth Tolliver

Two men have been indicted in federal court for drug offenses in three counties. 

Skidmore.jpg

Aaron Skidmore

Kenneth Tolliver, 58, of Flat Lick and Aaron Skidmore, 27, of Pineville were indicted on February 25 in the United States District Court, Eastern District of Kentucky. The pair are accused of distributing drugs from February 2018 through January 2021. Both received an indictment for distribution of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. 

Tolliver was also indicted on five other counts. Four of them relate to possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and the use of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. A Separate count deals with possession of methamphetamine.

$1, 450 was seized from Tolliver as well as three guns; a Smith and Wesson .380, and two .22 pistols. 

