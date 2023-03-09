Less than two weeks removed from a decision that shook the faith community by forcing students to take their worship service off campus, dozens of Union College alumni and former employees are speaking out voicing their frustrations with issues facing the college. On that particular issue, the college did reverse course the following week by permitting and hosting an evening of student-led worship in its chapel.
The numbers tell a dimming story about Union’s current state as enrollment numbers, as reported to the Kentucky Council for Postsecondary Education show that for 2022-2023, total enrollment at the college stands at 971, a 5.18% decrease from last year, and down nearly 27% from 2018-2019 when the school reported a decade-high enrollment of 1,329.
For the same period, undergraduate enrollment dropped a staggering 35%, from 1,115 in 2018-2019 to 725 for the current school year. However, graduate enrollment rose by 15% from 214 to 246 in the same timeframe.
In speaking at the Knox County Chamber of Commerce luncheon in January, Union College President Marcia Hawkins said, “We’re back” and “almost at equilibrium,” speaking of the Fall 2022 enrollment. In fact, the 2022-2023 enrollment data shows steady decline in the past three school years with 1,182 in 2020-2021 and 1,024 in 2021-2022.
Over the course of a decade with enrollment in 2013-2014 reported as 1,164, the college has seen an overall 16.58% decline.
In comparison, University of the Cumberlands, just 45 minutes away, in the span of the same decade from 2013 to present, has grown from a total enrollment of 4,924 to 18,053, a 267% increase. Of that overall increase, graduate enrollment grew from 2,828 in 2013-2014 to 12,879 in 2022-2023, a whopping 355% increase. Undergraduate enrollment increase for Cumberlands wasn’t as impressive, but still a 147% increase, growing from 2,096 to 5,174, all the while slashing the price of tuition by more than half. According to its website, “A tuition reduction plan is being implemented by University of the Cumberlands. Under this plan, tuition is being lowered from the current amount of $23,000 per year to $9,875 per year.” In contrast, Union College’s tuition is listed as $28,737. By the time various fees, room and meal plans are added, students not receiving some sort of financial help could see that overall cost rise to $39,307, according to financial information listed on unionky.edu.
Hawkins has stated on several occasions that the sticker price to attend Union is not the whole picture. The school states in literature and via its website that 100% of Union students receive grants or scholarships in some form. The website boasts an Annual Merit Scholarship for first-time freshman applicants that can be $15,000 up to $22,000 depending on grade point average, with a minimum 2.0 GPA being the lower threshold for the $15,000 amount. Students also receive a variety of academic and athletic scholarships.
Another scholarship, called Union Distinction, is described as “Union Distinction is a last-dollar scholarship for first-time, full-time Kentucky students that demonstrate financial need by completing their FAFSA Application. After all other aid has been applied, this scholarship covers the gap -- any last dollars needed to cover the student’s tuition.
“Union Distinction requires that the student must be a Kentucky Resident, graduate of a Kentucky public, private, or homeschool, be an incoming freshman, attend full time (12 hours or more per semester), meet half Pell Grant eligibility at 4,000 EFC or below, maintain a 2.0 GPA, and remain full-time status each semester. This is a 4-year (8 semester) scholarship. Union Distinction is a last dollar scholarship that is available after federal and state grants and institutional scholarships are applied. Textbooks are not included.”
Concerns over dwindling enrollment and the conditions of buildings on campus, among several other grievances, has led to several alumni of the school and former employees to express their desire to see issues with the college addressed by its Board of Trustees. Anyone wishing to reach out to discuss matters relating to Union College should email cmyrick@mountainadvocate.com or call 606-546-9225 ext. 103.
This story is part of an ongoing series addressing the college’s relations with its community and alumni.
