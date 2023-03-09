Union College

Less than two weeks removed from a decision that shook the faith community by forcing students to take their worship service off campus, dozens of Union College alumni and former employees are speaking out voicing their frustrations with issues facing the college. On that particular issue, the college did reverse course the following week by permitting and hosting an evening of student-led worship in its chapel.

The numbers tell a dimming story about Union’s current state as enrollment numbers, as reported to the Kentucky Council for Postsecondary Education show that for 2022-2023, total enrollment at the college stands at 971, a 5.18% decrease from last year, and down nearly 27% from 2018-2019 when the school reported a decade-high enrollment of 1,329.

