In a letter to Union students, faculty, and staff Friday morning, President Dr. Marcia Hawkins stated that the school plans to re-open campus for the fall semester. 

The letter states that the school will be developing "the policies and practices necessary to ensure a safe return for students, faculty and staff," based on what they've learned over the last several weeks. 

The letter continues that more information will be made available in the coming weeks. 

