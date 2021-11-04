The Knox County UNITE coalition held its monthly meeting Tuesday at Union College. The guest speaker was UNITE KYHELP call center Supervisor Jamie Gilliam.
Gilliam spoke to the coalition on the work the call center does. Callers undergo a screening and are asked about their drug use history and treatments. Representatives then make recommendations based on the assessment as well as the callers treatment preferences. “We treat each caller like we’d treat our family she said.” She noted that in-patient treatment is usually recommended but if a caller is unwilling they will help them with other treatments to start.
The call center reaches out to treatment programs on the caller’s behalf and verifies insurance info and other matters. It’s then up to the caller to contact the treatment program to finalize things. Gilliam noted that KYHELP staff check in with callers roughly every 24 hours until they’re enrolled in a program. Staff also follows along with clients to determine if their treatment program is being effective and if changes need to be made.
The KYHELP call center also works with people without insurance and is a state-wide program. Gilliam stated the center had taken calls from all but two counties in the state. KYHELP was started in December of 2017 and has since expanded its hours to Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The meeting closed with UNITE Co-Chair Claudia Greenwood presenting a plaque to Barbourville Tourism Director Marcia Dixon recognizing recent beautification efforts around the city.
