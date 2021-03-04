The Knox County Unite Coalition held its monthly meeting Tuesday, March 2 via Zoom.
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Jones was the guest speaker for this month’s meeting. Jones took time to share statistics from the department for 2020. Last year there were some 11,000 complaints to 911, with between 35-50 percent being drug related. More than 150 complaints were related to drug trafficking with over 200 trafficking cases prosecuted. 16 drug cases were passed on to federal court. Jones stated that despite the high number of prosecutions, the department could have done more than 600 with more resources. Jones also said there were 16 confirmed overdoses last year. He took a moment as well to express appreciation for the Knox County Fiscal Court and thanked them for their support.
The coalition also heard from Reverent Leonard Lester; who spoke to the threat of human trafficking in the county. Lester states that each year, 133 Knox County children are in danger of being trafficked. Jones noted that many missing children’s cases were attribute to run aways and we’re drug related.
Carl Varney showed off a new trailer for UNITE on the Move, a drug prevention program that visits schools. The new trailer is part of a revamp of the program started in 2013. Varney played a video showcasing the new trailer.
Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell also took time to speak about trash on Knox County’s road sides. While inmates from the detention center have been unable to do trash pickup due to Covid, other groups have stepped up. The county is exploring options to further remove litter from the sides of roads, ideally before mowing begins.
