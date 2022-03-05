The Knox County UNITE Coalition held its monthly meeting at Union College Tuesday at noon where Site Manager of The Sapling Center Christa Browning spoke to the coalition about the center’s work and hopes for establishing a substance abuse program for youths. “Our main goal is to help youths transition,” she stated. Browning said that roughly 20 to 25 kids are at the center, located on the Court Square, every evening.
The Sapling Center offers washers and dryers, meals, therapy, case management, and peer support services. The center offers transportation for kids wishing to attend and typically keeps them “all day in the summer.”
Browning stated that a goal of the center is a youth substance abuse program. “We have a lot in the 14 to 18 range,” she said. One barrier to es
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.