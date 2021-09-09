The Knox County UNITE Coalition returned to meeting in person Tuesday with UNITE President and CEO Nancy Hale as its guest speaker.
Hale began by introducing the attendees to special guest Hunter Blevins. A freshman football player at Union College, Blevins attended Camp UNITE in high school and helped launch the UNITE Club at Harlan County High School. “He will be a great representative… a great peer mentor,” said Hale.
“Prevention programs are the most important,” said Hale of the different areas of fighting drug abuse. She spoke about UNITE’s work over the last 18 years in Kentucky’s fifth congressional district which encompasses much of Eastern and Southeastern Kentucky. She spoke about the record number of overdose deaths in 2020 and a report from the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy; a story on that report can be found in this week’s issue. Since the report was released, new figures were made available showing 2,104 overdose deaths in the state, a 53% increase over 2019. Over 1,400 involved fentanyl. “We have to learn to be proactive, we have to learn how to prevent,” she stated.
Hale next spoke about changes UNITE had made over the last year. She talked about a new yearly report that began last year at the request of the state. The report shows the impact of the organization since its inception and where its budget, provided by the state, goes.
A major change enacted by UNITE recently has been to its voucher program for substance abuse treatment. The voucher program has seen some 4,400 participants with roughly 3,000 completing treatment. Vouchers were initially for $5,000 and covered 90 days of treatment.
The UNITE Board of Directors voted to nearly double the amount to $9,000 and make it so that a second voucher could be given.
Combined with expanded Medicaid and the Kentucky Opioid Response Effort, those in need could have 120 of treatment covered. The board also approved $250 for transitional living so that those completing treatment can enter into transitional housing and get on their feet.
Hale also touted expanded hours at the UNITE state-wide call center in Prestonsburg. The center is now open seven days per week from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Last year the center took calls from 118 or the states 120 counties.
The HELP call center provides free resources for those seeking help with substance abuse and can be reached at 1-833-859-4357.
KCEOC’s Shawn Bingham spoke briefly about this year’s Community Needs Assessment. The annual survey is important for the organization’s funding and without it KCEOC could lose funding that Bingham said “helps us support all our other programs.”
Those programs include LIHEAP, which has expanded to being year-round due to the pandemic.
Bingham noted that results from the survey helped create programs like Ryan’s Place and the coming vocational school in partnership with Southeast Community and Technical College. “If we know the need, we can better serve the community,” he stated.
