The Knox County Unite Coalition met for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic via Zoom conference Tuesday. The meeting was opened with Reverend Leonard Lester leading in prayer.
While many of UNITE’s programs this year were cancelled due to COVID-19, one bright spot was virtual Camp UNITE. Nearly 100 kids signed up for the three day event with an average of 50 attending each day. Campers were able to choose from a number of programs such as art, drama, hair and makeup, and basketball, among others. Campers were given boxes that included all the materials they would need for the day’s two hours of activities.
KCEOC’s Shawn Bingham spoke about the organization’s community needs assessment. He stressed the importance of the assessment, a requirement for the crucial Community Services Block Grant. He also spoke highly of KCEOC staff who’ve continued to operate programs like the emergency shelter, senior center, and summer feeding.
