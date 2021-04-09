The Knox County UNITE Coalition held its monthly meeting Tuesday at noon via Zoom.
Rev. Leonard Lester opened the meeting with a prayer before the group proceeded with its agenda. UNITE Chair Claudia Greenwood led the meeting, having the various attendees introduce themselves.
Barbourville ARH Community President Charles Lovell made a motion to accept the minutes from the previous meeting that was seconded by Nolan Group Media President Jay Nolan.
A good part of the meeting was dedicated to the budget and the upcoming fishing tournament on May 1. UNITE has seen its budget take a hit after the cancellation of last year’s tournament, it’s main fundraiser of the year. The 2019 tournament only managed to break even as well, compounding the budget issue. “We need a big turnout for this tournament,” said Greenwood. She was encouraged by the 112 boats that participated in the recent Knox Central football fishing tournament and encouraged those in attendance to help promote the event.
KCEOC Career Services Advisor Keith Greene spoke about how employers have struggled to find workers recently. Greene stated he’s received “lots of calls from employers looking for workers.” Greene also spoke about the Opportunity Youth Program for 18-24 year olds. The program can help with education and finding work. Although the program has room for 30, only four people participated last year.
