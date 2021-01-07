UNITE summit

Knox County UNITE held its monthly meeting Tuesday at noon via Zoom.

The meeting was cut short due to the scheduled speaker being unavailable. At the end however was a video testimony from a Beattyville woman who’s gone through the rehabilitation program at Hope City.

Program Director JoAnn Vanzant spoke to the group about the upcoming UNITE Rural Health Opioid Program Provider Education Summit on January 14. The free virtual event is approved for continuing education credits from the Kentucky medical Association and Southern Kentucky AHEC among others.

The summit will feature numerous speakers and breakout sessions covering topics like the impact of Covid-19 on recovery, harm reduction, and Kentucky’s response to the opioid epidemic. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those wishing to register can visit https://hopin.com/events/operation-unite.

