The University of the Cumberlands announced Tuesday, May 26 that in-seat undergraduate tuition and room and board will remain the same for the next school year.
The school also announced in-seat undergrads will be offered free text books starting this Fall. Additionally, Cumberlands will no longer require prospective students to take the ACT or SAT to apply or admission.
University Chief Financial Officer Quentin Young said in a press release on the matter, “Many families are experiencing financial hardships as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. We recognize the challenge this presents for prospective college students as they look at the coming semester and wonder, ‘Can I afford it?’ We hope maintaining our current tuition and room and board rates helps them answer ‘yes’ with confidence.”
The university is in the process of planning summer orientation and getting the camous ready for students in the Fall.
