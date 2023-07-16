The Barbourville Police Department arrested a man from Gray on July 1 after he was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and third degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
Officers received a complaint regarding minors drinking alcoholic beverages in the Union Plaza parking lot.
Upon arrival an officer noticed several alcoholic beverage cans scattered around the parking lot grounds as well as several vehicles parked in a group.
An officer then made contact with Larry Roberts, 52, he noticed the smell of alcohol from his person and stated that he had the presence of alcohol showing on his preliminary breath test.
It was then deemed that it would be unsafe for Roberts to operate his motor vehicle as he did not have a designated driver following the officers investigation.
However, Roberts stated that he had only had a couple of drinks.
Officers then conducted a brief investigation among the minors present, who advised that they had gotten their alcoholic beverages from a cooler within Roberts vehicle.
A nineteen year old male stated that when he showed up to the parking lot, the alcohol was already there in a gray truck, which was identified to belong to Roberts of whom the young male claimed gave him the alcoholic beverage.
The young man also advised officers that there was another male present in a white truck who also had alcohol in the same cooler.
The other male, who was parked next to Roberts, was Calen Dehart, who was also arrested by an officer.
Dehart stated that he had put some twisted teas in Robert’s cooler.
Roberts denied giving anyone alcohol, instead claiming that he was only there talking to his friends.
An officer observed several empty containers in Roberts cooler which included Smirnoffs, Twisted Teas, Crown Royal, and another green bottle of alcohol.
According to the citation, when officers arrived, the tailgate of Roberts vehicle was down with the cooler visible and multiple people were standing around him in a group.
It was also noted that Roberts was the oldest person among the group of 10 to 15 people, with only a few being over the age of 21.
Roberts was arrested and transported to the Knox County Detention Center.
