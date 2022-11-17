Several high profile items were up for discussion at Thursday’s monthly meeting of the Barbourville City Council. One item that stood out was a planned upcoming renovation of City Hall.
During the meeting, the council voted to accept a Statement of Qualifications from firm Summit Architects and Engineers, hiring them as architects for the upcoming project. The renovations will see several updates made to the building, including modernization and accessibility. The renovations will also mean the upstairs must be vacated for the duration, effectively displacing the Knox County Historical Museum for a period of time.
In other news, the City Council voted continue its agreement with Knox County Fiscal Court for 911 dispatch that was set to expire December 31, 2022. The new agreement extends the term for another year to December 31, 2023, with the same terms and conditions in place as in the past with the City paying $100,000 per year for 911 services.
The City Council also voted to extend its agreement with Knox County Fiscal Court for occupational tax collection, ensuring the City receives 25% of all occupational tax dollars collected in the city, with the County keeping the remaining 75%. The agreement was extended for another term through December 31, 2023.
The City Council voted to extend its agreement with Commercial Bank for use and upkeep of the parking lot at the bank’s vacated High Street location for another four years, taking the agreement through December 31, 2026. The lot is used for extra downtown parking as needed and in return the City agrees to maintain the lot and keep it clean.
John David King was reappointed to another four-year term on the Barbourville Housing Authority Board following a recommendation from Lisa Creasy. King’s term was set to expire December 31, 2022 but will go through 2026.
The City Council voted to continue its agreement for legal counsel with local attorney Samuel Davies for another year, for a monthly retainer fee of $450.
The Council heard first readings for two ordinances, No. 2022-8, “an ordinance of the City of Barbourville, Kentucky amending ordinance No. 2021-13, an ordinance of the City of Barbourville, Kentucky establishing and adopting the Personnel and Pay Classification Plan for City Employees of the City of Barbourville, Kentucky” and No. 2022-9, “An ordinance amending the City of Barbourville, Kentucky annual budget for the Fiscal Year July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023” but took no action. A second and final reading will take place at the next meeting of the City Council, where the Council will vote to either approve or reject the amendments.
