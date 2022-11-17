City Council 11-10-2022

City Code Enforcement Officer Corey Moren addresses the council. PHOTO BY JOHN DUNN

 Mountain Advocate Media

Several high profile items were up for discussion at Thursday’s monthly meeting of the Barbourville City Council. One item that stood out was a planned upcoming renovation of City Hall.

During the meeting, the council voted to accept a Statement of Qualifications from firm Summit Architects and Engineers, hiring them as architects for the upcoming project. The renovations will see several updates made to the building, including modernization and accessibility. The renovations will also mean the upstairs must be vacated for the duration, effectively displacing the Knox County Historical Museum for a period of time.

Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.

https://muckrack.com/charles-myrick

Recommended for you