The Upper Cumberland Community Foundation Joins Nationwide Celebration to Recognize the Local Impact of Community Foundations
Barbourville, KY ─ The Upper Cumberland Community Foundation and its parent organization, The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky joins in a nationwide celebration, November 12-18, 2020, to recognize the increasingly important role these philanthropic organizations play in fostering local collaboration and innovation to address persistent civic and economic challenges.
For more than a century, community foundations have served as a trusted partner and resource whose effect can be seen in the lives of millions and in the vibrant neighborhoods that continue to thrive through their mission-driven work. During this time, community foundations come together to share and reflect on the stories of impact over the past year. The Upper Cumberland Community Foundation serves the residents of Bell, Clay, Knox, Laurel and Whitley Counties.
“The work of community foundations’ spans beyond the practice of giving. There is a tangible impact that can be seen in the lives these organizations serve,” said Gerry Roll, Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Executive Director. “We are more determined than ever to bring our community partners together to find innovative and effective solutions for some of our most challenging social problems and advance the most promising of opportunities to benefit our residents.”
Community foundations are independent, public entities that steward philanthropic resources from institutional and individual donors to local nonprofits and represent one of the fastest-growing forms of philanthropy. Over the past 10 years, the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has invested more than $15 million through grants and scholarships into the region. The Foundation is transforming Eastern Kentucky through charitable giving, community involvement and strategic partnerships.
As community foundations find solutions for communities large and small, urban and rural – it is the collective work of these organizations that will have the most profound impact. This was most evident amid this year’s coronavirus pandemic where over $1 billion was distributed by community foundations in response to the crisis. Additionally, community foundations went beyond the money to help their communities adapt during this critical time—supporting charities, schools, nonprofits, and small businesses through partnerships with public institutions in cities, states, and in cooperation with the federal government.
Community Foundation Week was created in 1989 by former president George H.W. Bush to recognize the work of community foundations throughout America and their collaborative approach to working with the public, private, and nonprofit sectors to address community problems.
