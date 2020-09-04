Some will argue that Christmas hasn’t truly arrived until they have watched National Lampoon’s “Christmas Vacation.”
The Arena in Corbin will be offering a unique way to see the movie on Dec. 2 as comedian Chevy Chase, who plays Clark Griswold in the “Vacation” movies, will be in attendance for a screening of the iconic movie.
Chase will talk about his career, which began as one of the original cast members of, “Saturday Night Live.” Other movies in which he has starred include, “Caddy Shack,” “Foul Play,” “Fletch,” “Spies Like Us,” and “The Three Amigos.”
“Then we will do an audience question and answer with Chevy himself,” said Arena Director Kristi Balla, who announced the event Monday morning.
“He has done these shows in really nice theaters in the past,” Balla said of Chase. “He is trying this in a couple of arenas.”
Balla said the event was the result of working with a promoter who has previously brought shows to The Arena.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday Sept. 11 at ticketmaster.com, and at The Arena box office.
Ticket prices are $29, $59, $79, and $99 plus fees.
A VIP photo-op add-on is available with the purchase of any ticket for an additional $150.
Because of COVID–19 restrictions, Balla said while The Arena will be set up to house a full-house show, capacity will be limited to 2,000 because of the social distancing plan in place.
“Anywhere from two to four people will be sitting together with no one sitting directly in front, behind, or beside you,” Balla explained.
Balla said while The Arena has hosted icons in different music genres including Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hank Williams, Jr., Charlie Daniels, Brett Michaels, and The Gaithers.
“The reason I say he is the biggest celebrity to appear at The Arena is because he is more of a universal celebrity,” Balla said.
