Vaping scare
Knox County Public Schools is sounding the alarm after it was reported Wednesday that four students received medical care after a vaping-related scare earlier in the week.

It was reported by television media that four students from Lynn Camp High School were experiencing serious side effects after vaping. The report stated they were experiencing high blood pressure, elevated heart rate and shortness of breath as well as feeling tired and confused.

