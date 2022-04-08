A Gray man was arrested early Sunday morning after he reportedly jumped a fence to evade law enforcement.
Barbourville Police Detective Adam Townsley responded to a report of several individuals outside of a Manchester Street Residence at around 3:15 a.m. on April 3. When Townsley arrived, 18-year-old Julian Middleton reportedly jumped a fence to escape.
Law enforcement reportedly made contact with Middleton after he jumped back over the fence. After speaking, officers followed Middleton to a car with a sober driver who would take him home. Shortly after however, Townsley observed Middleton try to leave the vehicle.
Townsley spoke with Middleton again and ran his license, discovering that he was under the legal drinking age and that he was wanted for extradition to Virginia with a charge of destroying property over $1,000. Middleton was arrested and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
Middelton was arraigned on Monday and remains held at press time on a $10,000 bond.
