On September 17, 2020 at approximately 2:30 am while patrolling in the
stinking Creek area, Knox County Deputy Bobby Jones was forced off the
roadway by a vehicle he met on Highway 718 in Walker.
Deputy Jones turned around and caught up to the vehicle. When he attempted to stop the vehicle the driver increased in speed and refused to stop. Other deputies and KSP Troopers also responded to the area and assisted Deputy Jones in attempting to stop the vehicle.
The vehicle, a 1996 Red Ford Ranger pick-up, traveled around the Stinking Creek Loop twice refusing to top. The driver avoided apprehension by driving through yards to get around road blocks and miss a tire deflation devise. The vehicle ended up crashing into a creek on Mill Branch.
The driver Joshua Collins age 24 of Walker, KY, was arrested and charged with Fleeing or Evading Police-1 st Degree, One Headlight, Driving on DUI Suspended License-third offense, No Registration Receipt, Criminal Mischief-2 nd Degree and eleven (11) counts of Wanton Endangerment-1 st Degree. Joshua Collins was also wanted on a Bell County Bench Warrant for failure to appear on several traffic charges.
A female passenger, Charlene Partin age 28 of Walker, KY was arrested and
charged with Resisting Arrest.
Joshua Collins and Charlene Partin were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center
