A Knox County man was held without bond after police say he attempted to grab an officer’s firearm during his arrest.
Kyle Hammons, 30, was in the rear of a vehicle parked at a building at the corner of Cumberland Avenue and Ky 225. His arrest report states that Hammons ran from the police because he had two active warrants for his arrest. It was stated that he had a needle when he exited the vehicle and tossed a plastic baggie into nearby grass that was not recovered at the time. Hammons was pursued by Barbourville Police Officer Hunter Luttrell who deployed his taser; the prongs however came out as Hammons ran.
Hammons ran into Officer Chad Wagner and began to fight. Wagner used his taser to try to subdue Hammons who began to reach for Wagner’s sidearm. At one point he managed to get his hands on the gun’s holster and was ordered to let go. Wagner was able to get control of Hammons and place him under arrest.
Hammons was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. He is held without bond on a failure to appear charge and a total $51,000 bond on other charges. Those charges include fourth and third degree assault, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree fleeing police, tampering with physical evidence, and attempted disarming a peace officer. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.