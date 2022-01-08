A Corbin man wanted on a Knox County indictment warrant was arrested Saturday morning after pulling out in front of a Corbin Police cruiser.
Corbin Police Officer William Stewart was on patrol when a vehicle pulled out in front of him on Master Street just before 10:30 a.m. The arrest citation states that the driver of the vehicle nearly caused a collision before turning into a parking lot without using a signal. Stewart then conducted a traffic stop.
The driver, 34-year-old Elvis Wynn, was driving on a suspended license and without proof of insurance. Wynn was also wanted following an indictment from June of last year. The indictment stemmed from a May 2021 arrest where Wynn was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving under the influence, various traffic violations, and a persistent felony offender in the first-degree charge. A warrant for Wynn’s arrest was issued with the indictment.
While being placed under arrest, Wynn was found to have two hypodermic needles on his person. He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center with charges of careless driving, failure to signal, driving on a DUI suspended license, failure to maintain insurance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
