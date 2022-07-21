A Corbin man wanted on a warrant for failing to pay fines was arrested last Saturday after he reportedly attacked two people.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 2:00 p.m. on July 16 of a possible stabbing off of Moore Hill Avenue in Corbin. Deputy Sam Wilson made contact with the victims and later located the suspect on a trail leading to a tent in the woods. The alleged weapon was not found at the time with Wilson detaining the suspect without incident during the investigation.
Shawn Morgan, 36, was wanted for failing to pay fines related to an October 2021 theft at the Corbin Goodwill store. According to his arrest citation, one of the victims had gone to check out the tent after hearing screams from Morgan’s girlfriend. When the victim arrived, he reportedly saw Morgan on top of the woman while punching her in the face. A struggle ensued as the victim tried to get Morgan off the woman, leading to the victim being stabbed in the stomach with the machete. The victim was able to fight Morgan off and run back to their house.
The second victim then approached Morgan and told him to leave the property. Morgan reportedly cut them on the hand and struck the second victim in the ankle with a rock. The arrest citation notes that a large knot had appeared on the ankle. The first victim was taken to the hospital while victim two refused treatment.
After speaking with the victims, Wilson reportedly asked Morgan again where the machete was. Morgan stated that he hid it under his tent, where it was later found. Morgan’s girlfriend was not found as Morgan had reportedly told her to leave to avoid being arrested on her own warrant.
Morgan was arrested and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center with charges of first-degree assault, public intoxication, and failure to appear. He is held on a $50,000 bond as of press time. He was arraigned on Monday and is due back in court on July 26.
