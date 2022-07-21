Shawn Morgan

A Corbin man wanted on a warrant for failing to pay fines was arrested last Saturday after he reportedly attacked two people.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 2:00 p.m. on July 16 of a possible stabbing off of Moore Hill Avenue in Corbin. Deputy Sam Wilson made contact with the victims and later located the suspect on a trail leading to a tent in the woods. The alleged weapon was not found at the time with Wilson detaining the suspect without incident during the investigation. 

Recommended for you