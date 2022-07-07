The execution of an arrest warrant on June 28 led to more charges for the suspect who reportedly told police they should have “killed you all.”
Jessica Hubbard, 41, was observed traveling along North Main Street by Barbourville Police at around 7:15 p.m. Hubbard was wanted on an indictment warrant for a Boyd County burglary from May. According to the arrest citation from the incident, Hubbard was told to step out of the vehicle following a traffic stop. The citation states that Hubbard attempted to reach for an object in the console area of the vehicle and had to be physically restrained.
Once Hubbard was in custody, police conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered suspected meth, marijuana, and a glass pipe. While in route to the Knox County Detention Center, Hubbard reportedly stated “I should have killed you all, I’m going to jail. I have nothing to lose.”
Hubbard was charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance first degree, second-degree disorderly conduct, and possession of marijuana. The second-degree burglary indictment from Boyd County also comes with a $75,000 bond. On Tuesday, Hubbard appeared for a preliminary hearing and is due back in court on July 19.
