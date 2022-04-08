The Knox County Utility Commision met Tuesday evening, approving a resolution that will eventually see county and city water utilities connected.
During the 2021 Kentucky General Assembly, Senate Bill 36 passed appropriating funds for the Cleaner Water Program. To receive a portion of these funds, the Knox County Utility Commission had to enter into a grant assistance agreement. The commission board did just that during Tuesday’s meeting, the next step in a process began in 2019. “I believe everyone should have access to clean water,” commented Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell.
The funds will allow the county to connect to Barbourville Utilities’ water supply and its treatment plant, which processes water from Laurel Lake as opposed to the county’s plant which draws water from the Cumberland River. The county plant was built in 1964 and sits in a flood plain, meaning heavy rains can prevent water from being treated. It is also operating near its full capacity. The city treatment plant meanwhile operates at around a quarter of its capacity.
“We want water up Buckeye,” said one meeting attendee. Several folks from the Buckeye community were in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting. A portion of the community does not currently have water access. Connecting the county to the city’s water system is a must for being able to extend service to this and other areas currently under served and would be much cheaper than other alternative.
Another attendee noted “the water isn’t fit to bathe in,” regarding what the residents are currently able to access. Residents in attendance expressed gratitude for the efforts made so far, but also inquired heavily on how much longer the process would take. The board recommended residents contact local state-wide officials like Senator Robert Stivers and Representative Tom “O’Dell” Smith, as well as United States Representative Hal Rogers. It was noted that while the funds are approved, they have not yet arrived, with the approved resolution being required to move forward.
Attendees took some solace in Mitchell’s suggestion that the county place a hydrant where the lines currently end to allow folks to have some access to the cleaner water. “We’d be willing to put in a hydrant to help. I know it’s not a permanent solution but it can take away some of the inconvenience,” he said.
