Monday, January 20 was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, commemorating a key figure in America’s civil rights history.
This year marked the sixth year Knox Countians have conducted a memorial march down Knox Street to the courthouse. Around two dozen people made the trek in frigid conditions, joined by many more at the courthouse and along the way. A ceremony was then held in the District Court room, followed by lunch at Saint Gregory Catholic Church.
Marchers gathered at Union Plaza and were escorted by Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith and members of the Barbourville Police Department.
Along the walk they sang various songs including “We Shall Overcome,” a gospel piece prominent during the civil rights marches of the 1960s. American flags fluttered in the snowy wind as the group made their way to the town square.
Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell welcomed the marchers to the courthouse and Clerk Mike Corey offered hot coffee to any that wanted it. The scene was a stark and welcome contrast to the days of Dr. King, when peaceful demonstrators where often met with brutality.
Sharon White, President of the Barbourville Women of Vision Club, opened the ceremony flanked by a portrait of the late Reverend King. She mentioned that King would have turned 90 on his birthday, which was January, 15. After the introduction an invocation was delivered by reverend Pam Reed.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer, a prominent local figure and founder of the Knox County Democrat Women Club, was the keynote speaker. She spoke about the impact King had and of the year of his death, 1968. That year, over 16,000 Americans died in Vietnam, Congress passed the Fair Housing Act, and Bobby Kennedy came to Kentucky to witness poverty first hand; he too would be assassinated later that year.
Music was performed during the ceremony by the youth choir of Saint Paul Baptist Church. The group was clad in clothing promoting Black positivity and performed two pieces with accompanying keyboard. The gathered crowd later sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Originally written as a poem for an event celebrating Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, the song became an iconic civil rights tune and is commonly known and the Black National Anthem.
White closed the ceremony with remarks on unity and compassion. “It doesn’t matter what color you are, we all come from God,” she said. Reverend David Miller, Union College Minister, gave the benediction for the ceremony. The crowd then headed to Saint Gregory Catholic Church for lunch.
