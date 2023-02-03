Capping off the month of January was the Knox County Chamber of Commerce meeting where the guest speaker was Dr. Marcia Hawkins, President of Union College. The Chamber’s regularly monthly meetings are held the last Tuesday of each month at Union’s student center.
During her time behind the podium, Hawkins, who is in her eleventh year at Union College, spoke of the school’s resiliency in bouncing back from the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic, she says, had significant effects on just about every area of campus life, but now three years after the start of the pandemic, Hawkins proclaimed, “We’re back” and “almost at equilibrium.” She said the Fall 2022 freshman class was among the largest incoming freshman classes in recent years at the college.
Hawkins talked about enrollment at Union and the makeup of the student body. Sixty-one percent of students are first-generation college students, and 58 percent of Union’s students are from Kentucky, with 11 percent from Tennessee, six percent each from Georgia and Florida, and the remaining population coming from 33 other states. In total, Union’s student body is made up of people from 35 countries across the globe.
Union College “exists to be part of the community,” Hawkins said, touting the involvement of students and faculty in the community, whether it be with backpack donations, tutoring or disaster relief. She encouraged local businesses and organizations to reach out if they need help. “We have the students” willing to help, she added.
Hawkins made note of upcoming events at Union College, such as a recital on February 25 at 3 p.m. with Ray Kilburn. The recital will be held at Conway Boatman Chapel and is open and free to the public. Student Preview Day will be held on March 18, followed by The Mackies, an award ceremony recognizing hall of fame inductees, community service awards, and senior athletes graduating with honors. The Mackies is scheduled for April 15.
The biggest event of the Spring will be the annual Commencement on May 6, coincidentally also the same day as the Kentucky Derby.
Hawkins encouraged people to look beyond the “sticker price” of Union College and see that with scholarships and other incentives, the school is just as affordable as others in the area, and at times, cheaper than state universities for qualifying students.
In other Chamber news, Chamber President Charles Lovell announced that membership dues and letters would be going out this week for Chamber members to renew their membership. Businesses, organizations, or individuals seeking to join the Chamber of Commerce will find information and an application to do so on the Chamber website at knoxcochamber.org.
Several upcoming events in the community were highlighted, including upcoming visits from gubernatorial candidates Kelly Craft on Friday, February 3 and Ryan Quarles on Tuesday, February 21.
Barbourville Tourism Director Marcia Dixon laid out the City of Barbourville’s plans for celebrating Valentine’s Day during February, including “Lover’s Lane”, several opportunities for selfies at the city’s nine “love” themed murals, a horse-drawn carriage ride complete with roses and chocolate-covered strawberries, and a Valentine’s Marketplace to be held on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 2-5 p.m. at the 101 on North Main event venue. Dixon noted that participation has bumped from 14 vendors last year to 27 so far for this year’s market. She also made note of special discounts and menus at local restaurants Los Primos and The Ugly Mug.
Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.
https://muckrack.com/charles-myrick
