Dr Hawkins speaks at Chamber

Union College President Dr. Marcia Hawkins addressed the attendees of the January Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Tuesday while a video played behind her, highlighting many of Union’s programs, athletes and events. PHOTO BY LARRY SPICER

Capping off the month of January was the Knox County Chamber of Commerce meeting where the guest speaker was Dr. Marcia Hawkins, President of Union College. The Chamber’s regularly monthly meetings are held the last Tuesday of each month at Union’s student center.

During her time behind the podium, Hawkins, who is in her eleventh year at Union College, spoke of the school’s resiliency in bouncing back from the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic, she says, had significant effects on just about every area of campus life, but now three years after the start of the pandemic, Hawkins proclaimed, “We’re back” and “almost at equilibrium.” She said the Fall 2022 freshman class was among the largest incoming freshman classes in recent years at the college.

