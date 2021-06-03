A Barbourville woman was arrested last Monday evening after a caller requested police conduct a welfare check on a 13-year-old. The caller also told dispatch that the minor’s grandfather lived with them and had an active warrant.
Kentucky State Trooper Michael Wilson responded to the request. The caller had stated that the juvenile had told them her mother had “severely beat her” last week and that she was afraid for her life. When Wilson arrived at the residence he was met by Jennifer Walters, 37, and another female. Wilson identified himself and stated that he was conducting a check on the juvenile. Walters identified the second female as the minor and herself as her mother.
According to Walters’ arrest report, when Wilson asked to speak to the minor alone, Walters became angry. She reportedly stated “No! she’s 13 and has to have an adult.” Wilson explained why he was there but before he could finish, Walters told the girl to go and slammed the door and yelled inside the residence.
Wilson observed the juvenile with a swollen eye, however she would later state that the injury was not caused by her mother. James Vaughn, the minor’s grandfather and legal guardian, came out and was found to have an active warrant. He was cited but not arrested and gave Wilson permission to interview her after her mother.
In a recorded statement to Wilson, Walters said that after picking her daughter up from her father’s, the juvenile was being “mouthy” and she smacked her in the face. She advised that it wasn’t very hard and didn’t leave a mark and was not the cause of the swollen eye. She also stated that her daughter “hit her back several times.”
The juvenile told Wilson that her mother “went off on her and smacked her in the face,” after picking her up from her father’s. She advised that she did hit back at which point Walters got out of the car and came to her side where she continued to strike her with a flip flop. The juvenile then stated that after arriving home, Walters hit her several times with a switch. Wilson noted that the girl had a visible hand print and long red welt from the switch roughly six hours after the incident. She also showed Wilson photos from her phone of the markings from when they were left.
The juvenile was taken to Barbourville ARH while Walters was placed under arrest and charged with fourth degree assault. She reportedly stated that she didn’t know why she was in trouble when the victim hit her. She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center and released on a partially secured $2,500 bond following her arraignment Thursday. She was also ordered to work with the Department of Community Based Services who also assisted on the scene. She is scheduled for a pretrial conference on August 3.
