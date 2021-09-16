The West Knox Volunteer Fire Department held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday for its new station at Gray.
Chief Darryl Baker thanked the Knox County Fiscal Court, saying it would have been impossible for the department to build the $300,000 facility without the fire fees passed by the court. “If they hadn’t done that we couldn’t have afforded the station,” he said. Baker also thanked the Moses family of Gray, who purchased and flattened the land the station sits on and then donated it.
The station is named for the Gaddis family in honor of the many members who have served with the department through the present. A member of the family has been serving with West Knox since the department was founded in 1962, starting with Herbert Gaddis. A plaque outside bears the name and gives a brief history of the family’s history with West Knox.
Baker thanked the many officials and other departments in attendance. He pointed out that the station’s location means several homes will see their insurance go down by as much as half. “our fire department is growing,” he stated, “we don’t do what we do to be recognized.”
