On June 25, President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan gun control bill into law; it’s the largest such legislation in close to three decades.
The Safer Communities Act passed congress with support from both parties last week. The bill was crafted primarily in response to two recent mass shootings; the racially motivated murder of 10 black Americans in a Buffalo, NY supermarket and the tragic shooting at a school in Uvalde, TX that killed 19 children and two teachers. The bill falls short of some stricter measures sought by democrats, such as a renewal of the assault weapons ban.
What the bill does include is an expanding who can be barred from owning a gun due to domestic violence charges, closing what’s been referred to as the “boyfriend loophole.” Before, the law only applied to people who were married to, living with, or have a child with the victim. The law broadens this to include in a dating relationship, defined in the law as “a relationship between individuals who have or have recently had a continuing serious relationship of a romantic or intimate nature.” Considerations are given to the length and nature of the relationship and the frequency and types of interactions between subjects. 31 states already had similar laws closing the “boyfriend loophole,” but not Kentucky. The bill includes a provision that those barred from owning a gun under the law may be able to after 5 years if they maintain a clean record; this comes with caveats for some including victim’s spouses and others.
“In addition to the expansion of Domestic violence convictions, it calls for federal money to fund mental health resources in communities and schools and sets aside funds for school safety,” noted Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith when asked about the law. The bill sets aside billions of dollars for these programs. $500 million each for school-based mental health grants and mental health professional development grants, $28 million for trauma support for schools, and $750 million states can be used for red-flag laws, mental health courts, and/or drug courts.
On the school funding, Barbourville Superintendent Dennis Messer stated, “the security of our students, buildings, and grounds is a priority of our district. We have used recent funding to upgrade our locks on all classroom doors and added more cameras on campus. We also have a school security officer on campus throughout the school day. We would certainly welcome any additional safety funding in the future.”
The bill also includes new penalties for those who buy a gun for others illegally. The bill makes these “straw purchases” punishable by up to 15 years in prison and 25 years if it’s used in a felony, terroristic activity, or drug trafficking. More gun sellers will also have to register as federally licensed firearms dealers. This applies to sellers who get their primary income source from gun sales and would mean they would now have to perform background checks before a sale.
Expanded background checks were included for people 21 or younger. The new process encourages states to share previously sealed juvenile records with the background check system and may add 10 days onto the purchase period.
“With the new federal and state laws, I think it will certainly enhance school safety measures in the county and will expand victims safety concerning domestic violence,” Smith stated on the law’s impact.
