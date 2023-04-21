Wilbur Bingham reflects on life and 21 years as Sheriff

The one thing that the former sheriff of Knox County says he can never forget is his roots. Wilbur Venton Bingham is the son of Ulysses Bingham and Beatrice Williamson Bingham. He explained, “My dad taught me to open the door for people, stand up and give the older person a seat, never eat in front of another boy without buying his food or I’d be in trouble when I got home, and to call older people aunt and uncle.”
Bingham’s father was a logger that worked for Viall Lumber Company. His mother was a homemaker during that time taking care of their nine children. Two of the children died shortly after birth.
Bingham attended Dewitt school for six years until it burned in 1952. He chuckled, “That’s when I had two girlfriends (12 year olds). They were both really pretty. I loved both of them, but I only got to keep one. That was Sue Swafford, a cheerleader.” The students of the school were either sent to Knox Central High School for middle school or sent to Flat Lick Elementary. Bingham was sent to Knox Central to complete the seventh and eighth grades.
When he was just sixteen years old, Bingham had a log truck and hauled logs in the summer. By the time he was seventeen, he had a coal truck and began to haul coal in Clay County.
Not only did Bingham work hard, but he played hard also. He was a basketball player at the time and through tryouts, he earned a scholarship to play ball for Cumberland College. However, the money that he was used to earning was hard to give up and perhaps the thought of leaving his friends and family behind, caused Bingham to take a year off before going to college.
Bingham took the fruits of his labor and bought a 1959 two door, hard top, navy blue Chevrolet that had a blue interior and a big engine. He admitted, “I was a hot-rodder. That’s the only thing I did wrong back then.”
He continued, “I met back up with Sue when she worked at the drive-in. We still didn’t have telephones, but we mailed letters to each other.” In September of 1960, Sue and Wilbur became husband and wife. Bingham smiled, “I was a Baptist - Democrat and she was a Holiness - Republican, but we made it work. In 1962, their son Barry was born. At that time, Bingham was still hauling coal like he had done since he was seventeen.
After Maxine, Don, Wilbur, Sharon, Darrell, Gerald, and Deborah were older, Bingham’s father began working for the Kentucky State Highway Department. His mother became a board member for the Knox County School Board for twenty-five years.
Then, Ulysses Bingham served as a Chief Deputy Sheriff under Baldy Frazier until 1966, when he was elected as sheriff himself. At the time, a sheriff could only serve four consecutive years. Bingham laughs, “My dad was a Democrat and my mother was a Republican, but my mom ran for sheriff and won the primary. However, she lost in the General Election.” Ulysses was eventually re-elected as sheriff in 1978,
Meanwhile, when the new highway came through, Wilbur Bingham bought Standard Oil Station in 1967. It was company policy at the time that the station had to stay open 24 hours a day. He commented, “I was there seven days a week, both night and day!” Yet, the hard work didn’t put a damper upon his spirits. “I gave out pop and ice cream to every little child that came in there! They are adults today and still remind me of it!”
Fourteen years later, following in the footsteps of his father, Bingham ran for Sheriff of Knox County and won. At that time, the state had passed a law that the sheriff could hold the office for more than four years. One year, they declared the office to be a five-year position. Because he had become so loved and respected by the people of Knox County, Bingham ended up serving as sheriff for five terms - 21 years.
In 2003, although he won his primary race, Bingham lost his sixth term. He recalled, “I thought it all worked out just fine. It was God’s will because my wife had started getting sick. She suffered from Bipolar Disorder and ended up being bedridden for the last six years of her life.”
Looking back on his work, Bingham noted, “I might have helped people that didn’t deserve it, but I’d do it all again. I wasn’t a mean person. My daddy always told me, ‘Don’t show no fear. If you show fear, they will walk on you. Stand your ground. Don’t talk too much. You can destroy yourself with your own mouth.”
Bingham is known for his exceptional ability to be a mediator. People know they can trust his word and the sincerity of his compassion. What may have seemed like weakness to some on his part, was actually his way of allowing the guilty person to honorably accept responsibility for themselves and their situation.
There are times when Bingham looks back and laughs because he realizes how funny it was what he had done at the time, but he couldn’t help himself because he was reacting with the integrity in which he had been taught. He explained, “One time there was a lady that was in the middle of the road on a bicycle and drunk. I was riding with Ansel Hall and he charged her with DUI. I asked him if her bicycle would fit in his trunk. We checked and it didn’t. I really hated for this lady to get her bicycle stolen. So, I asked him if it was alright with him if I rode the bicycle to her house. I knew she lived two miles down the road. He told me he didn’t mind. So, I rode her bicycle to her house and put it on her porch.”
Different situations call for different responses. Another time Bingham recalls, “I drove upon a drunk man riding a bicycle in the middle of the road. I talked to him and loaded his bicycle up in my car and took him home. I may have been wrong for it, but it wouldn’t have done any good to take him in no way. He was an alcoholic.”
One time in particular that Bingham will never forget is when he was called at 2:00 a.m. to come help with a man in the middle of the road with a shotgun. He said he was gonna kill a bunch of people and then kill himself. Bingham pulled his car as close as he could to the person without being seen. Then he looked around a building and realized he recognized the man. Of course he thought he recognized him as one of his ‘friends’. Bingham called out, “**** Is this you?.” The man acknowledged that it was and wanted to know who was talking to him. Bingham called out, “It’s your friend brother! What are you doing out there?” The guy admitted that he planned to kill others and himself. Bingham explained what he had always been taught, “Man if you kill yourself, you won’t be able to get into Heaven. You don’t want to do that. I’ll tell you what… I’ve got a friend who is big and stout. He does that sort of thing. I can get him to kill you if you want me to. That way you can go to Heaven.” To make a long story shorter, the man decided that he didn’t want to die at all. Bingham still reluctantly accepts the fact that he lied about having a friend that would kill the guy.
Bingham once got a call about a gang of drunks in the middle of the road. When he arrived at the location, a guy that rode up on a four wheeler ended up helping him get six people into the back of the cruiser. The helper ‘friend’ was shocked to find out that he was also under arrest for being intoxicated, but he left his four wheeler at the nearby house and got into the vehicle also.
In another instance, Bingham went to a man’s house with five cars full of state police. He knew if they all charged in that the man would be killed and maybe several policemen would die. Bingham walked into the man’s house as an invited guest. He was honest with him about what was about to happen. The man trusted Bingham and allowed him to handcuff him and he walked out peacefully.
There have been several murder cases in which a parent or sibling came to Bingham to turn in their family member because they knew Bingham would treat them with discreteness and compassion. Other times, Bingham has helped the state police to solve a murder case by knowing the families involved in the situation. Believe it or not, there have been times when people have come to his house to turn themselves in for crimes because they respected him and knew they would be treated fairly and with dignity.
Most recently, in 2017, Bingham had to have open heart surgery. They took four bowls of blot clots out of his lungs and an eight inch blood clot out of his heart. The doctor sent him home with direct instructions to not have any company because he couldn’t afford to be exposed to illnesses. Someone came to his door for help. His sister told him about the visitor. Although Bingham could barely talk, he got on the phone and helped the man with his problem.
Bingham explains, “I was saved under W.B. Bingham (his cousin). I’ve stayed straight and honest. I never bought a vote. I’ve been good to people and they’ve been good to me. I honestly believe I have helped more people than a lot of preachers do.” Although he has often regretted not going to college on the basketball scholarship, Bingham now realizes that it was God’s will for him to take the path that he did. He explained, “I feel like I helped each of the people become a better person.” He says that it’s the poor people who need the most help because the people who are rich can afford the help they need.
One of the achievements that Bingham is most proud of is the year that he carried more votes than anyone in the election. He commented, “That’s saying a lot when a Democrat runs in an area that is 70 percent Republican voters and 30 percent Democrat voters.
If you are wondering what’s in his future, Bingham explained, “I just might run for President of the United States. I’ve got a better mind than Biden and I’m more honest than Trump. I believe I’d be more qualified!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.