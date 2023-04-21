Wilbur Bingham reflects on life and 21 years as Sheriff

The one thing that the former sheriff of Knox County says he can never forget is his roots.  Wilbur Venton Bingham is the son of Ulysses Bingham and Beatrice Williamson Bingham.   He explained, “My dad taught me to open the door for people, stand up and give the older person a seat, never eat in front of another boy without buying his food or I’d be in trouble when I got home, and to call older people aunt and uncle.”

Bingham’s father was a logger that worked for Viall Lumber Company.  His mother was a homemaker during that time taking care of their nine children.  Two of the children died shortly after birth.  

Recommended for you