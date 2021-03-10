With Spring fire hazard season underway, it’s important to be prepared. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) maintains extensive preparedness resources at ready.gov.
Wildfires can move quickly. FEMA recommends knowing the available escape routes from your home or workplace in case an evacuation is ordered. Evacuation orders can be received via radio, apps like the ready.gov app, and texts from sources like the emergency alert system and the National Weather Service. Practicing escape plans with family and designating one more meet-up spots is recommended. If trapped, call 911 immediately.
While leaving one’s home to the mercy of a wildfire is a difficult choice, there are things you can do to mitigate damage. Planning is the first step; if possible, use fire-resistant materials when building or making renovations. It is recommended that you find a water source nearby and have a hose that can reach any area of your property. Create a fire-resistant zone around your home by removing combustible materials like dry vegetation, firewood, furniture, within 30 feet of the home. You should also remove things such as dead leaves and twigs form your roof and gutters. Driveways, gravel walkways, and patios can be used as fire breaks. If possible, place auxiliary structures like sheds away from the home. More guidance can be found at ready.gov/wildfires.
