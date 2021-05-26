A Williamsburg man remains in custody following an arrest last Tuesday evening in Corbin.
Corbin Police Officer Stephen Meadors observed Brandon Howard, 32, getting in and out of his vehicle with a small child and behaving erratically for approximately 15 minutes. Howard and the child reportedly walked around the vehicle several times and at one point sprayed tire shine on a tire. They then went into a store for roughly three minutes before leaving empty handed.
Howard attempted to drive off prompting Meadors to conduct a traffic stop in the shopping center parking lot. Howard’s arrest citation states that he had bloodshot eyes and seemed confused when questioned. At first, he stated that he would have nothing I his system before saying he had taken suboxone. He was described as acting agitated and having difficulty standing still.
Howard gave consent to search the vehicle. Officer Justin Walker discovered two vials hidden behind the center console containing numerous pills including Xanax, Gabapentins, and hydrochloride. Walker also found a piece of a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine.
Howard was arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Center. The child, his son, was placed with his grandmother. Howard is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance first degree, possession of a controlled substance third degree, prescription controlled substances not in a proper container, illegal possession of a legend drug, and failure to notify of an address change. He was arraigned last Thursday and set for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.
Tuesday the majority of Howard’s charges were dismissed with him pleading guilty to DUI. He remains held on previous charges of theft under $500 and third degree criminal trespassing without bond. He is set for another court appearance on June 3.
