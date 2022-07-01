The Knox County Grand Jury handed down six indictments for the month of June last Friday.
Two men were indicted for an April 15 incident that saw a Tennessee man charged with importing Fentanyl. Mark Wilson, 38, of Monterey, Tenn. was arrested following a traffic stop over a seat belt violation. Law enforcement discovered an egg-shaped container with a number of “baggies containing stated meth, heroin, and Fentanyl inside separate baggies.” Wilson was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the third-degree, importing Fentanyl, trafficking in a controlled substance in the first-degree, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, and as a persistent felony offender in the second-degree. Also indicted in the same case was 31-year-old James Helton of Bryants Store. He was indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree, failure to wear a seat belt, driving without a license, driving under the influence, and careless driving. Both men have been held in the Knox County Detention Center since their initial arrest.
Christopher Bingham Sr. was indicted on seven counts stemming from an arrest in March. He was indicted on two counts each of first-degree wanton endangerment and fourth-degree assault after he allegedly held a knife to the throat of two people and beat them. He was also charged with first-degree strangulation for choking one of the victims and first-degree unlawful imprisonment for holding them against their will. Bingham was also indicted as a second-degree persistent felony offender. He has been held since March 15 on a $25,000 bond.
A Prestonburg woman was indicted on three counts for an October 22, 2021 incident. Dayna Hubbard, 30, allegedly entered a home after kicking a door in and struck an occupant with a brass elephant. Hubbard was indicted for first-degree criminal trespassing and fourth-degree assault, as well as trafficking in a controlled substance first-degree. Hubbard was reportedly found by law enforcement with individually packaged meth and pills. She has been held since her arrest on a $5,000 bond.
Latosha Murray, 39, of Morehead was arrested on March 10 for a September, 2021 theft. Murray was indicted for one count of theft valued $1,000 or more for reportedly stealing a 1999 Toyota Corolla. Murray was released on June 1 after the Grand Jury failed to indict her before the 60-day mark. A $10,000 warrant was issued for her upon indictment.
On May 18, Kimberly Brown, 49, of Manchester was arrested after a witness flagged down a passing officer and informed them that Brown had a broken statue from their mother’s grave. Police had been called to the cemetery earlier due to Brown having a cart full of flowers. Her citation not that she told the responding officer “that there were ways to take care” of him when she got out of jail. Brown was handed a 13-count indictment on June 24. She was indicted on four counts each of violating graves, receiving stolen property, and criminal mischief. She was also charged with third-degree terroristic threatening. Brown has been held on a $2,500 bond since her arrest.
