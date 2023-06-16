Jennifer Mays

On June 5, the Barbourville Police Department received a call in regards to an assault on a female victim in the parking area of Thompson Park. While enroute, officers were given a description on a black 2018 Ford Escape which was fleeing the scene after assaulting the female victim with a taser and ripping her shirt off. It was discovered that during the assault, small children were present and witnessed the incident. The vehicle, being driven by Jennifer Mays, 61, was located and failed to stop while officers had emergency equipment activated. Mays attempted to pass several vehicles at the intersection of South Main Street and Daniel Boone Drive but was unsuccessful due to law enforcement having the operator boxed in. Mays was apprehended and charged with careless driving, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment on a police officer, endangering the welfare of a minor,failure to wear seatbelts, and fourth degree assault. Mays was lodged at the Knox County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond. She has since been released.

