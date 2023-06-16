On June 5, the Barbourville Police Department received a call in regards to an assault on a female victim in the parking area of Thompson Park. While enroute, officers were given a description on a black 2018 Ford Escape which was fleeing the scene after assaulting the female victim with a taser and ripping her shirt off. It was discovered that during the assault, small children were present and witnessed the incident. The vehicle, being driven by Jennifer Mays, 61, was located and failed to stop while officers had emergency equipment activated. Mays attempted to pass several vehicles at the intersection of South Main Street and Daniel Boone Drive but was unsuccessful due to law enforcement having the operator boxed in. Mays was apprehended and charged with careless driving, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment on a police officer, endangering the welfare of a minor,failure to wear seatbelts, and fourth degree assault. Mays was lodged at the Knox County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond. She has since been released.
featured
Woman allegedly assaults victim before attempting to evade police
- By Larry Spicer, Reporter
-
- Updated
Larry Spicer
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Bicycle bandit apprehended
- Report of screaming leads to drug charges
- Woman allegedly assaults victim before attempting to evade police
- Group builds beds for kids
- Lewd fitting room behavior lands man behind bars
- Trampoline bounces in wrong direction for Flat Lick woman
- Union College professor creates free theater class for local community
- Melton named new Athletic Director for KCHS
Most Popular
Articles
- Melton named new Athletic Director for KCHS
- Lewd fitting room behavior lands man behind bars
- Trampoline bounces in wrong direction for Flat Lick woman
- Woman allegedly assaults victim before attempting to evade police
- Knox County Jail Report for 6-1-2023
- Union College professor creates free theater class for local community
- Gray man charged with multiple sex crimes
- Knox County Courthouse Statistics for 6-1-2023
- Report of screaming leads to drug charges
- Obituary - Raelynn Reed Hampton
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.