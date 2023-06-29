Officers from the Barbourville Police Department received a complaint at 10:51 pm on June 22 of a possible fight in progress at the Heidrick One Stop.
The caller advised of yelling as well as hearing a gunshot.
When the officers arrived, there were multiple vehicles leaving the scene.
Officers were en route to the scene when they passed a white vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, coming from the direction of the call.
They then began pursuing the vehicle when it pulled into the Barbourville ARH to where a female juvenile victim who had an injury from a gunshot wound.
Officers also observed a bullet hole through the front windshield of the victims vehicle on the drivers side as well as a hole in the back passengers seat.
Witnesses also described another vehicle as a gray Impala driven by a female with a male passenger.
The victim along with other witnesses stated they had never seen the female before.
Officers conducted an investigation, finding the vehicle on multiple cameras at different locations.
They also discovered the first two numbers on the license plate.
One officer observed the vehicle, matching the description with the matching first two license plate numbers traveling on Sycamore Drive and conducted a traffic stop.
In doing so, the officer made contact with Tirah Bunch, 29, as well as a male driver.
Bunch stated to the officer that she had a handgun in the vehicle, to which the officer recovered a Kimber 9mm in the glove box.
Bunch advised that she did not want to speak to any officers and that she wanted an attorney.
The officer then took a photograph of Bunch, as well as the male driver.
Afterwards, the officer located the victim and two witnesses who were able to positively ID Bunch as the shooter at the gas station.
The male inside of the vehicle during the traffic stop was read his rights at the Barbourville Police Department where he gave a recorded statement stating that Bunch did fire a shot into the victims windshield during the incident.
The male also stated that he told Bunch not to follow the vehicle.
Bunch was taken into custody and transported to the Knox County Detention Center where she was lodged and held on a $100,000 cash bond.
Bunch is due to appear in court on July 6.
