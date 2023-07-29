Officers of the Barbourville Police Department were dispatched to Walmart on July 22 in reference to a female acting erratic in the store.
The subject had also allegedly dropped something out of her pocket suspected to possibly be drugs.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The content you are attempting to view is for paid subscriber access only. Please log in, or purchase a subscription after creating a free account in order to continue reading.
The content you are attempting to view is for paid subscriber access only. Please log in, or purchase a subscription after creating a free account in order to continue reading.
The content you are attempting to view is for paid subscriber access only. Please log in, or purchase a subscription after creating a free account in order to continue reading.
Officers of the Barbourville Police Department were dispatched to Walmart on July 22 in reference to a female acting erratic in the store.
The subject had also allegedly dropped something out of her pocket suspected to possibly be drugs.
Upon making contact, the officer asked the subject, Megan Smith, 21, her name to which she gave an incorrect social.
Smith then began raising her voice and cussing before looking at a female employee at the store and stating “I will drag you”.
Once Smith made the statement she was observed to be clutching a closed pocket knife and proceeded to raise her hand towards the employee.
The officer then placed Smith into custody to which she became irate, screaming and cussing in the store while trying to pull away from the officer.
From here, Smith was escorted to the back office of the store along with four employees in order for her to be removed from the property.
However, throughout the process, Smith made multiple threats and became a public nuisance in front of families and small children.
Several employees advised the officer that Smith had dropped a napkin containing three white pills with markings of T1, suspected to be gabapentin.
Smith advised that the pills were hers, but stated that they were given to her by a friend.
She was transported to the Knox County Detention Center, however, upon arrival, was screaming and crying, begging the officer to let her go.
Smith claimed that she would do anything if she could be let go and offered the officer a cash bribe if she could walk out of the jail, stating, “I will give you all the money I have, if you let me go.”
She would be lodged at the detention center and held on a $2,500 cash bond with a court date set for August 1.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.