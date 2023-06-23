The Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on June 19 on Creek Mart Road on charges of first degree robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and tampering with physical evidence. On June 17, a male victim called law enforcement and advised them that Sarah Slusher, 42, pushed him down while he was in the bathroom and demanded that he give her the keys to his car, all while she was holding a knife. The victim also advised deputies that Slusher took $2,000 in cash out of his pants. On June 19, the Sheriff’s Office received a tip from City Police that the stolen car was spotted parked behind the Creek Mart Store, with Slusher spotted at the location as well. Law enforcement traveled to the location and was able to make contact with Slusher and the vehicle. Upon contact, Slusher advised the officers that she had left the car keys in the bathroom to which an officer located the keys in a trash can. Slusher told deputies that she had put them there because she was scared and did not want the deputies to find the keys on her. She also had approximately $900.00 on her and advised deputies that it was part of the $2,000, however, she claimed that the victim had given her the money three weeks prior to hold for him. Slusher was arrested and transported to the Knox County Detention Center where she is being held on a $50,000 cash bond and is due to appear in court on June 27.
featured
Woman arrested on robbery charges.
Larry Spicer
Reporter
