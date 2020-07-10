Knox County Sheriff’s deputies say a Corbin woman was under the influence of alcohol early Saturday morning when she exposed her breasts to a deputy.
Joy Scott, 42, is facing charges of second-degree indecent exposure, alcohol intoxication in a public place, resisting arrest, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Deputies were called to Elam Branch Road, off of Ky. 229, at approximately 3:25 a.m. in reference to a 911 call requesting law enforcement at the residence.
Deputies reported that upon arriving at the scene, they found Scott and determined that she was under the influence of alcohol after crashing her GMC Terrain SUV into a Ford F–350 pickup truck, which also belonged to her.
Deputies stated in the arrest citation that Scott and a male subject at the residence, Jonathan LeFevers, were arguing.
“Deputy (Bobby) Jones gave (Scott) lawful orders not to move and to keep her hands where they were visible,” Jones wrote in the arrest citation. “(Scott) continued to fail to comply, and the last time, (Scott) pulled her shirt up exposing her breast and screamed, ‘I don’t have a f****** gun!’’
Jones stated that he informed Scott that she was under arrest and attempted to secure her in handcuffs. However, she jerked away, telling him he was not going to put her in cuffs.
“(Scott) continued to cuss and threaten Deputy Jones with a lawsuit once inside the police cruiser, while continuing to scream, cuss and stomp inside the cruiser,” Jones stated.
Scott was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. She has since been released on bond.
