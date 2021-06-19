A Barbourville woman remains held after being arrested last Friday for allegedly stealing from a man described as “actively overdosing” in a car.
Barbourville Police Officers Chase Henson and Chad Wagner responded to a report of a male subject actively overdosing inside his car at a Barbourville business. While checking on the man, the officers noticed that his pockets were turned out. The subject was taken to the hospital while law enforcement began investigating.
After reviewing security footage, the police identified Nora Langley, 29, as a suspect. Her arrest report states that Langley could be seen holding up an item from the vehicle as another female approached. She left the scene before police arrived.
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Scotty Wilson located Langley behind the establishment sitting in a parked car with soaking wet clothes. Her arrest report states that Langley told law enforcement she had been running through the grass. She then stated that she had taken $2 from the male’s car for gas and a camera worth roughly $80. Langley continued that she had placed the camera under a nearby car and that she planned to give it back.
In addition to being charged with theft under $500 and possession of drug paraphernalia for two needles kept in her bra, Langley also had three active warrants. She remains in custody as of press time on a total $1,050 bond. Langley was arraigned Monday and is due back in court on July 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.